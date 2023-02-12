NFL’s plan is for the roof to remain open at State Farm Stadium

The retractable roof at State Farm Stadium is open, and it will remain open for kickoff.

“Yes, the plan is for the roof to remain open for #SB57,” NFL vice president for communication Brian McCarthy tweeted.

The current temperature in Glendale is 76 degrees under partly cloudy skies and winds at 2 mph. A brilliant day for football. Temperatures are forecast to dip only into the upper 50s by the end of the game.

There is a chance of rain but not until late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

If need be, State Farm Stadium’s roof system is designed to go from open to closed in approximately 12 minutes.