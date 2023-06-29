 Skip navigation
Nicholas Petit-Frere to receive six-game betting suspension

  
Published June 29, 2023 12:03 PM

We now know one of the “handful” of NFL players facing a suspension for sports betting.

Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will be suspended six games for gambling on non-NFL sports from a team facility, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility,” Petit-Frere said in a statement released to Schefter. “I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates and the Titans fans.

“I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules. I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.

“I will do everything in my power to help the team during training camp and will be prepared when I return to the roster during the season.”

A third-round pick in the 2022 draft, Petit-Frere started 16 games for Tennessee last season. He was set to be the lone remaining starter on a revamped offensive line entering 2023.

Aside from Petit-Frere, Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers is also set to be suspended for sports betting. But he is facing a year-long suspension after allegedly placing some 100 bets on an account opened under the name of an associate. Some bets reportedly included Indianapolis games.

Schefter reported on Wednesday that Rodgers’ suspension and a handful of others are set to be announced this week.