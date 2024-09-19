Nick Bosa: Aaron Donald lived “everybody’s dream” by getting out “healthy”

The 49ers will face the Rams on Sunday, for the first time since first-ballot, Deion-Sanders-Upper-Room Hall of Famer Aaron Donald retired.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is happy about that, for two reasons.

"[H]e did it the right way,” Bosa said Wednesday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He was the best in the game for 10 years, then [he] called it out -- got out healthy. And that’s what everybody’s dream is, so.”

Also from Bosa: “We’re glad we don’t have to play him anymore.”

Every team should be glad they don’t have to play Donald. Last-season opponents also should be glad that the Rams are struggling at 0-2, since Donald will have no temptation to make a return to chase a second ring.

The Rams are struggling in part because Donald is gone. The rash of early-season injuries doesn’t help.

Of course, the 49ers have had their own. It’s part of football, and it affects all teams in different ways. Throw in the retirement of one of the best players of all time onto the mix, and that makes it very hard for the Rams to be competitive in 2024.