San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa entered today’s game against Seattle with a hip injury, and he made it worse during the game.

On a fairly nondescript play, Bosa got blocked and came up limping. He hasn’t returned and the 49ers have confirmed he injured his hip.

Bosa was off to a good start, with 1.5 sacks, and as soon as he left the game the Seahawks marched down the field and scored their first touchdown of the game.

The 49ers lead 17-13 late in the fourth quarter.