Nick Bosa briefly thought his brother might join him in San Francisco

  
Published June 4, 2025 06:07 PM

When the Chargers released edge rusher Joey Bosa on March 5, the 49ers were the favorite to sign him. The reason was obvious: Bosa’s brother, Nick, plays in San Francisco.

Nick Bosa even briefly thought it might happen.

“Maybe for five minutes on the phone with — maybe, I can’t say that — but maybe for a moment,” Nick Bosa said Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Nick Bosa wanted it to happen as much as anyone. The brothers both went to Ohio State but never played together, with Joey gone by the time Nick got on campus in 2016.

Joey Bosa, though, ended up signing a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Bills.

“Business is business, and I’m happy for him,” Nick said. “He’s got a pretty good opportunity over there.”