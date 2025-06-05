Nick Bosa impressed with Mykel Williams’ eagerness to learn

49ers rookie edge rusher Mykel Williams recently said he was excited to learn from Nick Bosa. The veteran edge rusher said this week he’s excited to teach Williams.

“A lot of eagerness to learn, more so than I have seen probably from a young guy,” Bosa said, via Andy Lindquist of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He just wants to learn as much as he can, and I’m excited to give all the knowledge I can to him. I think he’s got a ton of talent, so the sky’s the limit.”

Bosa had Arik Armstead to tutor him in 2019 when he came into the league, and Bosa ended his rookie season second to Armstead with nine sacks. Bosa also earned Pro Bowl and defensive rookie of the year honors.

Bosa is trying to give Williams as much information as possible without overwhelming him.

“I definitely don’t force anything,” Bosa said. “I just try to give him enough. If I put myself in his shoes as a rookie, what would have helped me, what would have been too much, what I would have tried to avoid. So, just get him focused on the right things. Things that will make him effective right away and things that I wish that I knew as a rookie.”

The 49ers made Williams the 11th overall pick to start opposite Bosa, who is a five-time Pro Bowler.