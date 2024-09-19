 Skip navigation
Nick Bosa limited by a rib injury Thursday

  
Published September 19, 2024 06:38 PM

The banged-up 49ers had some surprise additions to the practice report Thursday.

Tight end George Kittle and cornerback Charvarius Ward’s absences from the session previously were reported. Kittle has a hamstring issue, and Ward has hamstring and knee injuries.

Defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen called Ward’s injuries as “soreness.”

But the practice report brought more bad news: Edge rusher Nick Bosa popped up on the report with a rib injury. It is unclear when or how Bosa was injured.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) remains sidelined.