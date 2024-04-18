Nick Caserio on Stefon Diggs: We’re worried about what a player does in our building

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ time in Buffalo was marked by a lot of production on the field as well as occasional outbursts during games and away from the field that led some to question if the former was worth putting up with the latter.

One of the reactions to the Bills’ decision to trade him to the Texans this month was that the Bills decided that the equation no longer balanced out. The Texans’ move to acquire him suggests they feel differently and General Manager Nick Caserio said on Thursday that he “doesn’t know what that means” when asked if Diggs’ “diva” reputation was a concern.

Caserio said that the Texans are “worried about what a player does when he walks in our building” and that the Texans aren’t going to make any judgments ahead of time.

“I think it’s unfair to label anybody until they actually have an opportunity to walk in the building,” Caserio said, via Adam Wexler of SportsRadio790. “Our environment is different than another environment, so we really don’t know what’s going on in 31 other buildings.”

The Texans and Diggs agreed to a revised contract that puts Diggs on a path to become a free agent after the 2024 season, which some saw as a sign that they wanted to hedge against any of the negative moments the Bills went through with Diggs the last few years. That could backfire if Diggs leaves after one season, but Caserio and the Texans are betting things will work out.