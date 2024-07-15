Nick Chubb continues to progress in return from torn ACL

When Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke to reporters at the team’s mandatory minicamp last month, he didn’t have a concrete timeline in place for his return from a torn ACL.

There’s been no announcement on that front, but Chubb’s recovery continues to move in the right direction. A video showing Chubb squatting 540 pounds late last week was posted to Instagram on Monday.

While that’s not a sign that Chubb is close to being cleared for football activities, it shows that he’s working to get to that point as soon as possible. When he spoke to reporters in June, Chubb said doubts that he can regain his form have helped fuel his offseason efforts.

“I use that as motivation,” Chubb said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I see everything. It’s not the first time someone has counted me out, so I’ve been here before, and I’m not really paying much attention to it. But I do see it, and I’m just focusing on getting better.”

The Browns open training camp on June 25 in West Virginia and whether Chubb lands on the physically unable to perform list will be something to watch as they report to The Greenbrier.