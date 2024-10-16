Nick Chubb: I have unfinished business, want to prove I’m the best back in NFL

Running back Nick Chubb is set to return to the Browns lineup for the first time since the second week of the 2023 season.

Chubb suffered a major knee injury in that game and had a pair of surgeries as part of a recovery process that has finally reached the point where Chubb is ready to play. Chubb described that comeback in a piece for The Players Tribune that was released on Wednesday and he made it clear that he isn’t planning to ease himself back into the fray.

“I’ve tried to work my ass off every day to get us where we need to go, and even though we have gotten close, I feel like I have serious unfinished business,” Chubb said. “That’s why it hurt me so bad to go down last season. We were just starting to cook. . . . I can’t stop until I prove to everybody that I’m the undisputed best running back in this league, and I definitely can’t stop until we get the Browns back to the top of the AFC. It’s been too damn long.”

The Browns season has gotten off to a rough start and Chubb’s return might not be enough to right the ship, but getting him back offers some hope that better things might lay ahead in Cleveland.