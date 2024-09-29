Nick Chubb is expected to start practicing this week

Browns running back Nick Chubb’s return to action is set to take a big step forward this week.

According to multiple reports, Chubb will begin practicing with the team this week for the first time since he suffered a severe knee injury in the second week of the 2023 season.

Chubb is currently on the physically unable to perform list, so he will need to be activated in order to take part in practice with the team. Next week’s game against the Commanders is the first one he will be eligible to play this season and he will have a three-week window to practice before being activated once he is formally designated for return.

The Browns are currently 23rd in the league in rushing yards and 25th in points scored, so a healthy Chubb will be a welcome addition to the lineup in Cleveland.