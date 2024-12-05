 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Nick Chubb: I’ve thought about return to Pittsburgh, grateful I’m running again

  
Published December 5, 2024 02:04 PM

As the Browns were preparing to face the Steelers a couple of weeks ago, he said that it was the “same, normal game” for him despite facing the same team the Browns were playing when Chubb suffered his season-ending knee injury in Week Two last year.

The Browns and Steelers are facing off again this week, but Chubb’s mindset is a little bit different. The first game between the teams was in Cleveland and this Sunday’s matchup will be in Pittsburgh, which is where the teams were playing when Chubb was injured.

Chubb said this week that he would “be lying if I said I haven’t thought about it going back to that place where it happened last year.”

“That’s pretty much it,” Chubb said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Just going back there and knowing how it was last year, I mean, last time I played there, everything that happened and just being grateful that I’m able to run and play and play football again and move around. And I think more just the gratitude aspect of me being back there and being healthy.”

Chubb hasn’t quite regained his pre-injury form since returning in mid-October, but he did score twice in the win over the Steelers two weeks ago.