Nick Chubb: Facing Steelers for first time since injury will be “same, normal game”

The Browns were playing the Steelers in Week 2 of last year when Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury that ended his season.

This week, Chubb will face Pittsburgh again when his team hosts the division rival on Thursday night.

But that doesn’t mean Chubb is going to feel any kind of way when he lines up against the Steelers.

“I wouldn’t say that. It’s just the same, normal game for me,” Chubb said in his Tuesday news conference. “Approach it the same way and looking forward to going out there and playing against a great team.

"[T]hat’s just who I am,” Chubb later added. “It’s a football game. I’ve got to go out there and play. So, no matter who we’re playing or what we’re up against, I’m always in the same mindset.”

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick delivered the hit that ended Chubb’s 2023, with the running back saying Fitzpatrick spoke to him briefly on the field but he hasn’t heard from the safety since.

Chubb has played four games this season, recording 163 yards on 53 carries with a touchdown. He said he’s been challenging himself to keep improving each week.

“Of course I am,” Chubb said. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve always prided myself on going out there and no matter the circumstance, having a good game. So, just getting my mind, my body ready for that — go out there and no matter what’s happening, doing something for my team.”

What’s happening right now is that the Browns are in the midst of a lost season at 2-8. But that’s not going to affect Chubb’s approach.

“I mean, at this point, it is what it is,” Chubb said. “We’re not satisfied with where we are. We’re looking to get better every week. But it is what it is at this point. We only go out there and get better.”