Nick Chubb “not worried at all” about offensive role with Deshaun Watson at QB

  
Published June 29, 2023 09:29 AM

Among the questions for the Browns heading into this season is what impact quarterback Deshaun Watson will have on the offense in his first full season as the team’s starter

Watson only played six games after an 11-game suspension last season and he’d sat out the entire 2021 season, so there was a lot of adjusting for other players to do on the fly. Running back Nick Chubb was on that list and Watson’s arrival in the lineup coincided with a drop in production for the back.

Chubb tied a career-high with 12 rushing touchdowns in the first 11 games of the year, but did not score again once Watson was the starter. Chubb said earlier this month that he’s not concerned about that carrying over into this season, however.

“You can’t really look at the numbers ,” Chubb said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Twelve is the most I’ve ever had since I’ve been here. I don’t think it had much to do with it. I think we did have to figure some things out, get the kinks out on offense and I don’t think I’m hindered by Deshaun at all. . . . No, I’m not worried at all. I can’t control what I can’t control. When the ball is in my hand, I have full control, so I’m not worried about anything.”

Running backs coach Stump Mitchell said that he doesn’t expect Chubb’s role to change outside of the back potentially getting more opportunities as a receiver in the passing game, but the proof will come once the Browns take the field in September.