Nick Chubb, Nyheim Hines designated for return to practice

The Browns are getting two running backs back on the practice field Wednesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week that Nick Chubb would be working with the team for the first time since last year’s severe knee injury and he has now been formally designated for return from the physically unable to perform list. Chubb will be joined on the practice field by Nyheim Hines, who has been on the non-football injury list due to a knee injury of his own.

Guard Michael Dunn has also been designated for return from the non-football illness list. All three players are eligible to be activated at any point in the next three weeks, but their seasons will end if they are not moved to the 53-man roster in that window.

In addition those moves, the Browns announced that they signed linebacker Nathaniel Watson to the active roster from the practice squad.