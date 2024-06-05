Nick Chubb says his injury took a toll on him mentally

Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered an ugly knee injury that ended his season in Week Two, and he says the recovery was difficult mentally, and not just physically.

Chubb said he’s in a better place now, thanks to his teammates, but that when he first suffered the injury he was reminded of everything he had to go through when he suffered another ugly knee injury at Georgia in 2015.

“The team did a great job of being there for me,” Chubb said. “I was down mentally for a while. When you get hurt it’s one thing. When you get hurt again and you already know what you have to go through, the entire process, surgery, rehab, it’s a non-stop battle every day. So my team did a great job of being there for me and I was around the building for them. They did a great job, made the playoffs, had a great run.”

The Browns are optimistic that Chubb can make a full recovery and become an elite running back again, just as he did when he was at Georgia.