Nick Chubb underwent left knee surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ACL

Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the team announced.

It was his second scheduled surgery on the knee.

Dr. James Voos, the team’s head physician, performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute.

“Dr. Voos considered today’s surgery successful and added that Nick’s recovery has progressed very well following his first surgery in late September,” the Browns said in a statement. “As previously announced, the estimated recovery time from these surgeries indicates that Nick would be able to return to play during the 2024 season.”

Chubb initially underwent surgery on Sept. 30 to repair the medial collateral ligament and meniscus in the knee, and the team announced at that time that he would require a second surgery to repair the ACL.

He was injured in a Week 2 loss to the Steelers.

Chubb, a 2018 second-round pick of the Browns, was selected to the past four Pro Bowls. His career average of 5.26 yards per rush is the second-best for any running back in NFL history.