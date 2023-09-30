Nick Chubb had MCL, meniscus surgery Friday; will have surgery on his ACL

Browns running back Nick Chubb had surgery on his knee Friday and he’ll need another one before he starts any rehab process.

The Browns announced that Chubb had surgery to repair the injuries to his MCL and meniscus that he suffered in Week Two against the Steelers. The team also said that he will have a second surgery to repair his ACL in the coming months.

The Browns prefaced the announcement of the ACL surgery by saying it is “as expected,” but a recent report indicated Chubb only suffered an injury to his MCL. That report also projected a 6-8 month recovery timeline, but the Browns say that Chubb is expected to return “at some point in the 2024 season.”

Given that the injury happened in mid-September, that suggests Chubb will be out for more than a year before returning to action for Cleveland.