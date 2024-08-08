 Skip navigation
Nick Foles announces his retirement, Eagles to honor him at home opener

  
Published August 8, 2024 11:24 AM

Quarterback Nick Foles, MVP of Super Bowl LII with the Eagles, has announced his retirement.

Foles, 35, made the announcement in a video released on social media.

“It’s been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people,” Foles wrote in his post. “From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing.”

In conjunction with Foles’ post, the Eagles announced the quarterback will officially retire as a member of their organization when he returns for the home opener against the Falcons on Sept. 16.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle,” Foles said in a statement released by the team. “The City of Brotherly Love has always felt like home to me as an NFL player. Philadelphia is a city I truly love. And it has been an honor to wear the Eagles jersey.”

Foles was a was an Eagles third-round pick in the 2012 draft and played three seasons for the club before being traded to the Rams in 2015. Following a one-year stint as a Chiefs backup, Foles headed back to Philadelphia in 2017 where he was the backup to Carson Wentz.

But after Wentz tore his ACL late in the year, Foles took over as the starter and led the club to an improbable Super Bowl victory over the Patriots — cementing his status as a Philly legend.

Foles never started more than 11 games in a season, amassing a 29-29 record in his 58 starts.

He last played for Indianapolis in 2022, starting a pair of games late in the year. The Colts released him during the offseason in 2023.