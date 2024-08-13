 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hillvslyles_240813.jpg
Hill is confident he’d beat Lyles in a race
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_240813.jpg
Rodgers regrets using ‘immunized’ back in 2021
nbc_pft_wouldyourather_240813.jpg
Would You Rather: NFL holdout edition

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hillvslyles_240813.jpg
Hill is confident he’d beat Lyles in a race
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_240813.jpg
Rodgers regrets using ‘immunized’ back in 2021
nbc_pft_wouldyourather_240813.jpg
Would You Rather: NFL holdout edition

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Harris: It feels good to be back with the Browns

  
Published August 13, 2024 09:33 AM

There are times when getting traded months after signing with a new team would seen as a negative development, but that’s not the case for center Nick Harris.

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks this offseason and his stay with the team came to an end on Sunday when he was traded to the Browns. The landing spot was a good one for Harris because he spent the last four seasons in Cleveland and is going to a familiar place rather than having to start from scratch.

“I’m glad to have a job,” Harris said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I have an opportunity to come back and just compete in a place I’m comfortable in, and it feels good to see all my teammates again and see everybody around the building. So I can’t complain at all.”

The Harris trade came after Browns backup center Luke Wypler broke his arm. That opened up a spot behind Ethan Pocic and led to Harris’s second act in Ohio.