Nick Harris: It feels good to be back with the Browns

There are times when getting traded months after signing with a new team would seen as a negative development, but that’s not the case for center Nick Harris.

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks this offseason and his stay with the team came to an end on Sunday when he was traded to the Browns. The landing spot was a good one for Harris because he spent the last four seasons in Cleveland and is going to a familiar place rather than having to start from scratch.

“I’m glad to have a job,” Harris said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I have an opportunity to come back and just compete in a place I’m comfortable in, and it feels good to see all my teammates again and see everybody around the building. So I can’t complain at all.”

The Harris trade came after Browns backup center Luke Wypler broke his arm. That opened up a spot behind Ethan Pocic and led to Harris’s second act in Ohio.