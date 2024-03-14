Nick Leverett agrees to terms with Patriots

Free agent guard Nick Leverett has agreed to terms with the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Leverett, 27, joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and he played 16 games with 10 starts in his time with Tampa Bay.

He played only three games last season, seeing action on only four special teams snaps.

The bulk of Leverett’s playing time came in 2022 when he played 11 games with 10 starts. He played 760 snaps because of injuries at the position.

If Mike Onwenu moves back to tackle, Leverett could get a chance at the starting job to replace him.