Nick Mullens heads to the Jaguars

Much of the focus regarding Minnesota quarterbacks has landed on free agents Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones. Another Minnesota quarterback has flown the coop.

Via NFL Media, Nick Mullens has agreed to terms with the Jaguars.

It’s reportedly a two-year, $6.5 million deal, with $3 million guaranteed.

The move reunites Mullens with Jacksonville offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who previously was on Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota.

Mullens has 33 career regular-season appearances, and 20 starts.

It means that Mac Jones most likely won’t return to the Jaguars, and that Mullens will be the primary backup to Trevor Lawrence.