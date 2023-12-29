Nick Mullens: I feel like I let the team down and that sucks

The Vikings started Nick Mullens at quarterback the last two weeks, but rookie Jaren Hall is getting the call against the Packers on Sunday night.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said “we have to maintain possession of the football” when announcing the switch and Mullens’ six interceptions over the last two weeks played a significant role in losses by a combined nine points. On Friday, Mullens said he knows that he can’t expect to be on the field if he keeps handing the ball over to the other team.

“I totally understand,” Mullens said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “To me it’s pretty cut and dry. If I turn the ball over, I’m probably not going to be in the game. I feel like I let the team down and that sucks. You can’t turn the ball over and expect to be a successful QB. It sucks because I felt like we have a great group, and to see guys go through so much during the season, and you get in and you really feel like you let your team down. That weighs on you a good bit.”

Hall’s previous start ended when he suffered a concussion in the first half of a win over the Falcons, so Mullens could find his way back into the lineup before the year is out. If he does, taking better care of the ball will be a must if he wants a shot at an extended run under center.