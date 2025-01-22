Nick Saban would coach in the NFL before taking another college job

The man who once declared “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach” definitely would not be the Alabama coach again. Or the coach of any other college football program.

Appearing on The Pivot podcast, Saban said he’d pick the NFL before college football at this point.

“I loved coaching pro ball, and if I was going to coach today, based on the circumstances in college and in the NFL, I would coach in the NFL, because all those things in college have changed,” Saban said, via Alex Byington of On3.com. “The whole idea of what college used to be is not there anymore. It used to be you went to college to develop value for your future. Now people are going to college to see how much money they can make. And I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with that, but you change the whole dynamic of the importance of getting an education, making good decisions and choices about what you do and what you don’t do to create value for your future. You changed that whole dynamic.”

But the dynamic needed to change. Everyone was making money (especially coaches like Saban), and the players were stuck with only “an education,” under a system that was a walking, talking, farting, belching antitrust violation. The cheese moved, and Saban opted not to move with it but to move on.

His comments stand in stark contrast to the constant harping from Bill Belichick consigliere Mike Lombardi, who repeatedly insists that Belichick now laughs about what a mess the NFL is. Saban thinks college football is an even bigger mess. If he’s right, his good friend Bill is about to find out, the hard way.