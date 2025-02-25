Nick Sirianni: Calls to ban tush push “unfair” and “a little insulting”

Banning the tush push has been a topic of conversation around the NFL Scouting Combine this week and the idea has found some fans, but, as you’d imagine, Nick Sirianni is not one of them.

The Eagles coach was asked about the calls to take a play that his team has mastered out of the game at a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine and scoffed at the notion that it’s an “automatic play” because of the players pushing quarterback Jalen Hurts from behind in short yardage. Sirianni said it’s “not easy to practice” the play and that “the complements that come off of it” have become a big part of the their offense.

Sirianni addressed concerns that some have raised about injuries and said he did not think “the numbers on that play suggest” that it is a bigger risk to player safety than any other. Sirianni also called it “a little insulting” to say the play should be banned because the Eagles are good at it.

“I almost feel a little insulted because we work so hard at that play,” Sirianni said. “The amount of things that we’ve looked into how to coach that play, the fundamentals. There’s 1000 plays out there, but it comes down to how you teach the fundamentals and how the players go through the fundamentals. . . . The fact that it’s a successful play for the Eagles and people want to take that away, I think is a little unfair.”

The Packers have made a formal proposal to ban the play. It would take votes from 24 teams to approve that proposal and we know they won’t be getting one from Philadelphia.