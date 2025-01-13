 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni confirms Nakobe Dean’s season is finished

  
Published January 13, 2025 03:38 PM

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that linebacker Nakobe Dean’s season is over.

Dean reportedly tore his patellar tendon and will require knee surgery to repair it.

He wrote on social media that he would be back “better than ever” because “God got me.”

Dean, 24, likely misses the start of next season as he rehabs.

He had a breakout season for Philadelphia in his third year out of Georgia. Dean totaled 128 tackles with three sacks, four passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

He had a pair of tackles for loss before leaving Sunday’s win over Green Bay.