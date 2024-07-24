Nick Sirianni: Cooper DeJean needs “a lot of mental reps” while out with hamstring injury

The Eagles won’t have rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean on the field as they open training camp after the second-round pick suffered a hamstring injury while working out on his own.

Head coach Nick Sirianni noted that DeJean will be sidelined for about three weeks.

“We were excited about him when we drafted him,” Sirianni said in his Wednesday press conference. “We were excited about the things he did during OTAs and the offseason work, and we’re still excited about him. He’s going to have to get a lot of mental reps these next couple weeks that he’ll be out rehabbing that injury. And he’ll do that. I’m confident in the person, that he’ll do that.

“He’s going to have to work hard at that and then be able to come back when it’s his time to come back, when the injury has healed itself up, and get those physical reps. I’m really confident that he’ll do that, though. We’ve spent so much time on the person as well as the player, and excited that he’ll do what he needs to do in the classroom.”

DeJean suffered a fractured fibula last November, but this hamstring injury is not related to it.

“I would just say that also, yeah, we’re bummed,” General Manager Howie Roseman said at the same presser. “That’s our second-round pick. We want to see him out here on the first day. But, we also think this guy will be with us for a long time. We have tremendous confidence in his ability to pick things up and to come back and kind of keep running. And, obviously, it’s a long season and we’re counting on him.”