Nick Sirianni didn’t show Eagles the viral Jalen Carter sack of Jayden Daniels

When Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter met Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in college, the Georgia-LSU game included a viral moment in which Carter sacked Daniels both by lifting Daniels off the ground and by simultaneously raising a finger in celebration.

Did Eagles coach Nick Sirianni show that clip to his players, now that the Eagles are preparing to face Daniels for the first time?

“No, I didn’t show that,” Sirianni told reporters. “We use every resource that we possibly could have to watch guys. I think right now, the amount of game tape that Jayden Daniels has out there — that is, to go back and look at more stuff as far as Georgia versus LSU, yeah, we may have peeked at it. But I think we’ve got a big resume of what he is with this team and how this team operates.

“So, no, we’ll let you guys show that clip. Obviously it was a good clip, but we’ll let you guys show that good clip. A lot of respect for Jayden Daniels, a lot of respect for Jalen Carter, so it will be cool to see them match up again on the field tomorrow.”

Daniels has exceeded expectations through 10 games. And Sirianni’s comments underscore the fact that, with that much film, teams have the information available to come up with a way to slow him down.

Can the Eagles do it? We’ll find out tonight, in a Thursday night game that didn’t look very compelling when the schedule was released but that became much more interesting as the season unfolded.