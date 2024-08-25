Nick Sirianni likes what he sees from Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean in preseason debut

After missing most of training camp and the preseason with a hamstring injury, Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean got on the field for the preseason finale on Saturday. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni liked what he saw.

“I saw him make a couple of really good plays,” Sirianni said. “I thought he looked fast and physical out there. Made a couple of tackles that I thought were really good. Had a penalty that we’re going to want back that negated an interception on the first drive, but it was good to get him out there playing meaningful snaps seeing that hadn’t played in this preseason. I thought there were some good things. There are going to be some things to clean up. But it was good to have him out there because he’s talented and we’re excited about his potential.

DeJean lined up at nickel and also returned a punt for seven yards, and he was glad to be back on the field.

“It was awesome,” DeJean said. “It was awesome. Obviously, it’s preseason, so it’s going to be a lot different when the stadium is packed, like it will in the regular season, but it was cool to be out there my first NFL game.”

At Iowa last year DeJean was named both the Big Ten’s best defensive back and its best return specialist, and the Eagles drafted him with the 40th overall pick. Philadelphia has high hopes for what he can do in the NFL, and the early returns from his first preseason game were promising.