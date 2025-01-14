 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Nick Sirianni on A.J. Brown: I want guys to do what puts their mind in the right place

  
Published January 14, 2025 01:23 PM

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear on Tuesday that he has no issue with wide receiver A.J. Brown’s decision to spend time reading while on the bench during games.

Brown was seen reading a book called “Inner Excellence” during the team’s Wild Card win over the Packers on Sunday and the moment paid off for book sales because the tome shot to No. 1 on the Amazon list. Brown was asked after the game if that was a sign of his frustration on a day when he only had one catch, but Brown said that he always reads from the book as a way to center himself during games.

During an appearance on WIP, Sirianni said it is “lazy” to correlate Brown’s reading habit with being disgruntled and said he supports players doing whatever they need to do in order to remain mentally focused during games.

“I’m definitely OK with it,” Sirianni said. “The crazy thing is, he’s been reading this book on the sideline for a long time. It just so happened a camera saw it this week. Some guys pray in between, some guys mediate in between. A.J. reads in between. Whatever these guys need to do to put their mind in a place where they can play with great detail and great effort, I fully encourage them to do that. I love A.J.”

Brown and the Eagles will be back in action against the Rams on Sunday and it sounds like he’ll be bringing his book along for the ride once again.