Nick Sirianni on push play: I thought it was good for the game, we’ll play by whatever rules they use

  
Published February 28, 2023 11:25 AM
The Eagles had a lot of success in short yardage this season when they lined up a couple of players behind quarterback Jalen Hurts under center and pushed him forward on sneaks, but that may not be part of their playbook in 2023.

There’s been some talk about restoring a ban on allowing offensive players to push teammates and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about that possibility during a press conference at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday. Sirianni joked that “some defensive coaches are bringing that up” and said that he thought forcing defenses to try to stop them while adapting their approach when it happens is “kinda what football is.”

“I thought it was good for the game. Obviously, I’m biased. We had a lot of success with it,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni said that the Eagles will ultimately “do whatever the rules say to do” in the event that the league decides to change the rules to take the rugby scrum-like play out of the game.