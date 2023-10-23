Nick Sirianni tells Jeffrey Lurie, “Thanks for the $100 million to pay A.J. Brown”

When the Eagles made the draft-day move to send the Titans a first-round pick for AJ Brown last year, they also met the price the Titans wouldn’t pay Brown and gave him a four-year, $100 million contract. Nick Sirianni thinks it was money well spent — and is thanking owner Jeffrey Lurie for spending it.

Sirianni said that during a practice last week, as Brown was showing once again why he’s such a vital part of the Eagles’ offense, Sirianni went over to Lurie to thank him for making the financial commitment necessary to bring him to Philadelphia.

“This week at practice, A.J. was having an unbelievable practice, and I went up to Mr. Lurie — and there’s no way I ever thought this would come out of my mouth — ‘Thanks for the $100 million to pay A.J. Brown. I really appreciate that.’ Like, a guy from Jamestown, New York? There’s no way I thought I’d ever say, ‘Thanks for the $100 million to pay A.J. Brown,’” Sirianni said.

Brown caught 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in Sunday night’s win over the Dolphins and now has five straight games with at least 125 receiving yards. He’s been worth the draft pick, and the money, the Eagles paid for him.