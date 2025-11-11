Nick Sirianni: Wanted to end game on late pass to A.J. Brown

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced a decision with 33 seconds left in Monday night’s game at Lambeau Field.

Sirianni’s team was up 10-7 and facing a fourth-and-6 from the Packers’ 35-yard-line. They could have kicked a field goal, punted or, with the Packers out of timeouts, gone for a first down that would have ended the game. Sirianni opted for door No. 3 and the Eagles dialed up a deep pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Sirianni said he didn’t like the field goal because of the wind and the Packers still could have won with a touchdown if they made it. He also cited a similar pass to Brown that helped them run out the clock in a win over the Vikings earlier this year and said he wasn’t second-guessing the decision because the pass was incomplete.

“Don’t regret that at all, wanted to be able to end the game,” Sirianni said in his postgame press conference. “It didn’t work this time. Sometimes that happens, but I’ve got a lot of faith in sending those guys back out there in those scenarios. We had a very similar one that we are all high-fiving about against Cleveland last year, right? Very similar, very similar, that we went vertical on and A.J. and Jalen made a great play. It didn’t work this time. Kind of similar-ish to the Minnesota game. So when they work, we’re high-fiving. When they don’t work, you are going to go back and say, ‘Hey, was this the best thing that we should have done in this particular case?’ And we’ll be hyper-critical of ourselves there, but I know how much trust I have in Jalen and I know how much trust I have in the guys that are out there and he threw it to A.J. in that particular case, and A.J. and the offensive line and everybody that goes into that.”

The Packers picked up 18 yards on a pass to wide receiver Bo Melton, but Brandon McManus’ 64-yard field goal try at the whistle came nowhere close to going in and the Eagles were able to do their high-fiving a little later than Sirianni drew it up.