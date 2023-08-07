 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni: We feel really good about Nakobe Dean, signing LBs about competition

  
Published August 7, 2023 12:17 PM

The Eagles signed two veteran linebackers on Sunday, but it’s not because they’re unhappy with the development of Nakobe Dean.

Dean played sparingly on defense after being drafted in the third round last season and there was a question at head coach Nick Sirianni’s press conference about whether adding Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham was a reflection of the team’s feelings about the linebacker. Sirianni said that it was not and that a lack of numbers at off-ball linebacker was the impetus for the signings.

“Shoot, no. I mean, again, like I said, I feel really good about the room,” Sirianni said. “Just wanted to get some competition in there. I feel really good about Nakobe. When he was out there, he was doing a nice job running the defense, being in position to make plays. Had a really big splash play, knocking that ball out, and has done really good as far as just in coverage and just being around the football and knowing what to do. So really pleased with where Nakobe is right now.”

Nicholas Morrow, Christian Elliss, Shaun Bradley, and Ben VanSumeren were the other linebackers on the roster before Sunday’s additions.