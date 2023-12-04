Nick Sirianni: We have a lot to clean up

The Eagles have found themselves down at halftime plenty of times this season, but it never proved to be a major problem until Sunday.

They came into their game against the 49ers as the winners of five straight games and the last four saw them come back to win despite trailing at halftime. A 14-6 deficit to the 49ers at the break grew to a 42-19 loss this time around, however, and head coach Nick Sirianni said that the 10-2 team has a lot of work to do after falling flat against one of their top rivals in the NFC.

“We didn’t coach good enough, didn’t play good enough,” Sirianni said. “Simple as that. And why do you not do that? Well, you have to give credit to them, too. That’s a really good football team. If you don’t come out and play your best game against the guys that they have and the coaches that they have, it’s going to look like that. So, we have to coach better. Have to play better. We have a lot to clean up.”

The Eagles may get another chance to face the 49ers in the postseason, but they’ll need to clean up the things that went wrong on Sunday quickly if they want to ensure they’re at home for that matchup. They’ll be in Dallas in Week 14 and their lead for the top seed in the NFC will disappear if they can’t beat the Cowboys.