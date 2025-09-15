Nick Sirianni: We know we have to be perfect on the tush push

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has fielded plenty of questions about the tush push over the last few years and Monday’s round included one about uncalled false starts in Sunday’s win over the Chiefs.

Replays of a Jalen Hurts sneak showed that the Eagles offensive linemen got off the ball before the snap, but no flags were thrown by the officials. Given the high-profile nature of the game and the offseason attempt to ban the play, Sirianni was asked if the team will have to make any adjustments to how they run it in the future.

“I think that the one clip I saw of it was slowed down so much that I’m not sure you can see that to the naked eye. I mean, it was slowed down so much, and I get how we can manipulate things and show things like that, but it was slowed down so much . . . but we understand that we have to be perfect on that play and we’ll keep working on being perfect on that play because obviously someone shared that clip with me and it’s like, but again, can you see that in the naked eye, right? Well, there’s things they do too on defense that sometimes you can’t see to the naked eye all the time, or the refs can’t see it also in that time to the naked eye. You could do that with a lot of plays on football and slow it down.”

Sirianni said the team will work to get better on their timing and that he has “no doubt that we have the right guys to be able to do it.” They’ll get their next chance to run the play against the Rams in Week 3.