Chris Jones: We thought Eagles moved early on tush pushes, officials didn’t see it

The push to ban the tush push was a big offseason storyline, but it ultimately did not garner enough support and the play remains a big part of the Eagles’ playbook for the 2025 season.

Their use of it in Kansas City in Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Chiefs opened the door to discussion about how the play is officiated. There were multiple times when replays showed Eagles guards Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen were moving before center Cam Jurgens snapped the ball, but no false starts were called. After the game, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was asked about those plays and said it was on the Chiefs to get ready for the next play whether officials made the right call or not.

“You can’t get all the calls right,” Jones said in his postgame press conference. “Just because we see it, sometimes the official is 15, 20 feet away and sometimes they can miss those small things. We think he jumped multiple times. The official didn’t see it, so it wasn’t called. We just got to go play the next down.”

Head coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs have to get “penetration” to stop the play and they were able to do that at times, but agreed with Jones about the Eagles moving early. The scrutiny that the plays received — there was a lot of talk about the false starts in the Fox booth — may lead to different responses from the officials in the future, but that won’t do anything to change the result for the Chiefs in Week 2.

