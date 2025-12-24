 Skip navigation
Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery among several Lions questionable for Christmas Day

  
Published December 24, 2025 03:51 PM

The Lions have several questionable players for Thursday’s game against the Vikings, including two of the club’s top skill players.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) and running back David Montgomery (illness) are both among those questionable for the contest.

St. Brown was listed as a non-participant on Monday before being limited on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Montgomery was added to the report on Tuesday as a non-participant but was upgraded to limited on Wednesday.

Defensive back Avonte Maddox (back/illness) and offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (knee) have been ruled out.

Offensive lineman Trystan Colon (wrist), edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (illness), receiver Tom Kennedy (abdomen), offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (fibula), defensive lineman Alim McNeill (abdomen), edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), and cornerback Amik Robertson (hand) are also questionable.

Center Graham Glasgow (knee) has no game status and is set to play.