Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery among several Lions questionable for Christmas Day
The Lions have several questionable players for Thursday’s game against the Vikings, including two of the club’s top skill players.
Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) and running back David Montgomery (illness) are both among those questionable for the contest.
St. Brown was listed as a non-participant on Monday before being limited on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Montgomery was added to the report on Tuesday as a non-participant but was upgraded to limited on Wednesday.
Defensive back Avonte Maddox (back/illness) and offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (knee) have been ruled out.
Offensive lineman Trystan Colon (wrist), edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (illness), receiver Tom Kennedy (abdomen), offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (fibula), defensive lineman Alim McNeill (abdomen), edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), and cornerback Amik Robertson (hand) are also questionable.
Center Graham Glasgow (knee) has no game status and is set to play.