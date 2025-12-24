Vikings place C Ryan Kelly on IR

The Vikings placed veteran center Ryan Kelly on injured reserve for a second time in 2025, ending his season.

The team announced the move on Wednesday afternoon after earlier ruling him out of Thursday’s game against the Lions.

Kelly left Sunday’s game with a concussion, despite wearing a Guardian Cap as an external layer on his helmet. He is in concussion protocol a third time this season.

His first head injury came in Week 2 against the Falcons. Kelly left that game after 23 snaps and returned to action in Week 4 against Pittsburgh in Dublin.

Kelly was diagnosed with a concussion in that game, leaving after 34 snaps. The Vikings placed him on IR, and he returned to action in Week 12 at Green Bay.

The four-time Pro Bowler left Sunday’s game after 21 snaps.

Kelly’s head injuries limited him to eight games in 2025.

Michael Jurgens is expected to start in Kelly’s place against the Lions. Jurgens, a 2024 seventh-round selection, has appeared in 16 games in his career and last started in Week 3.

Minnesota also announced the signing of interior offensive lineman Henry Byrd from its practice squad to the 53-player roster. Byrd has appeared in two games but only on special teams this season.

The Vikings elevated linebacker Sione Takitaki to the game-day roster for Thursday’s game. He made his Minnesota debut on special teams last week against the Giants.

Finally, the team downgraded rookie tight end Gavin Bartholomew from questionable to out. Bartholomew has dealt with a back issue all season and is in his 21-day return-to-practice window.