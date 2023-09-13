Nick Sirianni: We want to get D’Andre Swift more than two touches

Tight end Dallas Goedert isn’t the only offensive player that the Eagles want to get more involved than he was in the season opener.

Running back D’Andre Swift had a carry and a catch in the 25-20 win over the Patriots, which means he had two more touches than Goedert but that’s still not as many as head coach Nick Sirianni would like. Sirianni shared that view at his Wednesday press conference when he was asked if he thinks Swift is capable of playing a lead role in the backfield.

“Yeah, I think he can play both those roles, no question about it,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “He’ll be in that role sometimes where he carries the load for the game, and he’ll be in the role sometimes like he was in last game. Again, we don’t ever want to come out with him only having those many touches. That’s just kind of how the flow went in the game. We had things called for him, but sometimes the ball doesn’t go for him in a certain way. That’s just the way the defense takes it away. Now, you can always get it to him by just handing it off to him, but I see him being able to play any role that he’s in because of the type of back and the skill set that he has.”

Kenneth Gainwell got the most work of any Eagles back in the opener, but he’s been listed as a non-participant in practice the last two days because of injured ribs. If Gainwell can’t go against the Vikings Thursday, Swift could get his chance to prove Sirianni right.