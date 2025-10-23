 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nico Collins, Christian Kirk sit out Wednesday’s practice

  
Published October 22, 2025 09:10 PM

The Texans have missed several of their key skill position players this season.

Running back Joe Mixon has yet to play and might not this season.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk has played in only three games, and he remained out of practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

In addition, wide receiver Nico Collins missed Wednesday’s session with a concussion that he was diagnosed with in the fourth quarter on Monday night.

They were the only two players on the active roster who didn’t practice.

Tight ends Dalton Schultz (back/shoulder) and Brenden Bates (wrist) were limited.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and cornerback Jaylin Smith (hamstring) also were limited.