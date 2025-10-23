Nico Collins, Christian Kirk sit out Wednesday’s practice

The Texans have missed several of their key skill position players this season.

Running back Joe Mixon has yet to play and might not this season.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk has played in only three games, and he remained out of practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

In addition, wide receiver Nico Collins missed Wednesday’s session with a concussion that he was diagnosed with in the fourth quarter on Monday night.

They were the only two players on the active roster who didn’t practice.

Tight ends Dalton Schultz (back/shoulder) and Brenden Bates (wrist) were limited.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and cornerback Jaylin Smith (hamstring) also were limited.