Nico Collins leads the NFL by more than 100 receiving yards, on record pace

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins had a breakout season last year, blowing away his previous career highs in catches, yards and touchdowns. This year, he’s even blowing away last year’s numbers.

Through four games, Collins has an NFL-high 489 receiving yards. That’s not just the best in the NFL, it’s the best by a margin of more than 100 yards. Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is second, with 386 receiving yards, 103 behind Collins.

With an average of 122.3 receiving yards per game, Collins is on a record pace: If he averages 122.3 for 17 games, he’ll finish with 2,079 receiving yards, which would break Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of 1,964 yards in 2012.

The Texans have a talented trio of receivers with Stefon Diggs joining Collins and Tank Dell, but Collins is the clear No. 1, with more than twice as many receiving yards as Diggs and more than four times as many receiving yards as Dell. Collins is showing he’s one of the best receivers in the NFL.