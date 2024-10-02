 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_powerankingsv2_241002.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
nbc_pft_garrettwilsonv2_241002.jpg
Wilson insists Jets' offense knows their identity
nbc_pft_rodgerscadencev2_241002.jpg
Saleh 'playing with matches' talking about Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Nico Collins leads the NFL by more than 100 receiving yards, on record pace

  
Published October 2, 2024 10:56 AM

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins had a breakout season last year, blowing away his previous career highs in catches, yards and touchdowns. This year, he’s even blowing away last year’s numbers.

Through four games, Collins has an NFL-high 489 receiving yards. That’s not just the best in the NFL, it’s the best by a margin of more than 100 yards. Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is second, with 386 receiving yards, 103 behind Collins.

With an average of 122.3 receiving yards per game, Collins is on a record pace: If he averages 122.3 for 17 games, he’ll finish with 2,079 receiving yards, which would break Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of 1,964 yards in 2012.

The Texans have a talented trio of receivers with Stefon Diggs joining Collins and Tank Dell, but Collins is the clear No. 1, with more than twice as many receiving yards as Diggs and more than four times as many receiving yards as Dell. Collins is showing he’s one of the best receivers in the NFL.