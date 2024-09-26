Nico Collins pops up on Texans’ practice report with a hamstring injury

The Texans are banged up heading into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

They added receiver Nico Collins to the practice report Thursday. He was a limited participant with a hamstring injury, an indication Collins was injured at practice.

The Texans already could be without receiver Tank Dell (chest) as he missed a second consecutive practice this week.

Running backs Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring) also remained out of practice.

Safety Jimmie Ward (groin) went from limited work Wednesday to sitting out Thursday’s session.

Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (shoulder) returned to limited work after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Offensive guard Kenyon Green (calf),offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (calf) and tight end Dalton Schultz (ankle) were full participants after all three were limited Wednesday.