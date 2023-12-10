Nico Collins questionable to return with calf injury

A shorthanded Texans wide receiving corps is a little thinner in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Nico Collins left the game with a calf injury and the team calls him questionable to return to field.

The Texans lost Tank Dell to a season-ending leg injury last Sunday and Noah Brown came into the game with a questionable tag due to a knee injury. Brown is active along with Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie.

Both of Houston’s offensive possessions have ended with a punt and a sack of Zach Wilson by former Jet Sheldon Rankins led to a punt on the only Jets possession thus far.