Nico Iamaleava episode ends with Joey Aguilar starting at Tennessee

The Nico Iamaleava NIL escapade at Tennessee ended up in, basically, a trade.

Iamaleava left the program over a monetary dispute. He transferred to UCLA. And Aguilar transferred from UCLA to Tennessee.

Aguilar had landed with the Bruins after transferring from Appalachian State. Now, Aguilar is the Volunteers’ Week 1 starter, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.

He won the Tennessee job over redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger.

Iamaleava is expected to win the starting job at UCLA.

The situation arose when Iamaleava reportedly asked for more money to stay at Tennessee, and Tennessee refused. Iamaleava held out from spring practice, and Tennessee moved on.