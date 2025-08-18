 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Nico Iamaleava episode ends with Joey Aguilar starting at Tennessee

  
Published August 17, 2025 11:23 PM

The Nico Iamaleava NIL escapade at Tennessee ended up in, basically, a trade.

Iamaleava left the program over a monetary dispute. He transferred to UCLA. And Aguilar transferred from UCLA to Tennessee.

Aguilar had landed with the Bruins after transferring from Appalachian State. Now, Aguilar is the Volunteers’ Week 1 starter, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.

He won the Tennessee job over redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger.

Iamaleava is expected to win the starting job at UCLA.

The situation arose when Iamaleava reportedly asked for more money to stay at Tennessee, and Tennessee refused. Iamaleava held out from spring practice, and Tennessee moved on.