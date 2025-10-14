Nik Bonitto: It’s a long season, too soon to say I’m Defensive Player of the Year

Last year, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. This year, Surtain says that honor should go to his teammate, Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto.

Bonitto says it’s way too soon to say that.

Asked after Sunday’s win over the Jets about Surtain campaigning for him, Bonitto instead turned the attention to Surtain, who was largely responsible for Jets receiver Garrett Wilson catching just three passes for 13 yards.

“It’s obviously an honor. Pat, he’s the best in the game right now,” Bonitto said. “What he did today was special. Every week we always go out to him to guard the best guy and we don’t hear from him ever again throughout the game. It’s a testament to him and obviously that’s a great honor just coming from him.”

Bonitto said he has a lot more games to play before he wants anyone talking about him as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

“It’s a long season. I still have a lot of room to grow in my game. A lot of games to just keep playing and keep trying to stack these wins. I’ve got a lot of ways to go before we start even having those conversations,” Bonitto said.

With Bonitto leading the league in sacks and on pace to tie the NFL record for sacks in a season, those conversations will keep coming, if Bonitto keeps sacking the opposing quarterback.