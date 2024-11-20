Nik Bonitto: Vance Joseph getting head coaching opportunity would make me happy

The 2024 head coaching cycle saw three coaches get their second opportunities to run NFL clubs and the results have been good for Jim Harbaugh, Raheem Morris, and Dan Quinn thus far.

The Chargers, Falcons, and Commanders are 20-12 combined and all three would be in the playoffs if the current standings hold through the end of the regular season. The NFL often sees teams try to mimic the paths others have taken to success, so there may be more second chances handed out in 2025 and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph could find his way into that conversation.

Joseph was 11-21 as the Broncos head coach in 2017 and 2018 before going to Arizona as a defensive coordinator for four years. He returned to Denver on Sean Payton’s staff last year and, after some early struggles, has put together one of the league’s top defenses. That led to edge rusher Nik Bonitto, who has 17 sacks since Joseph’s return to the team, being asked about the possibility of Joseph moving on during an appearance on the NFL Network.

“I would be pretty sad, but knowing that he can go out there and have more for himself would definitely make me happy,” Bonitto said. “I know for a lot of guys too. Just knowing that he could have those type of opportunities and his name coming up in conversations like that, I would be really happy for him.”

The Jets and Saints scored a combined 19 points in losses to the Broncos and both teams have since fired their head coaches, so they might have some positive thoughts about Joseph when it comes time to fully ignite their searches. There will be other openings as well and Joseph will be a name to watch if the Broncos defense continues to impress the rest of the way.