Nnamdi Madubuike (ankle) misses Wednesday’s practice

Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike did not practice Wednesday.

Madubuike was on the field for the Ravens’ last defensive series and played 59 of 85 snaps, but he ended the game with an ankle injury.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expects Madubuike to practice Thursday.

Madubuike made the Ravens’ only sack of Josh Allen and had five pressures.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) remained out of practice, though Harbaugh said Ricard could return to practice this week.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) was limited Wednesday.