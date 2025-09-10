 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nnamdi Madubuike (ankle) misses Wednesday’s practice

  
Published September 10, 2025 05:19 PM

Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike did not practice Wednesday.

Madubuike was on the field for the Ravens’ last defensive series and played 59 of 85 snaps, but he ended the game with an ankle injury.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expects Madubuike to practice Thursday.

Madubuike made the Ravens’ only sack of Josh Allen and had five pressures.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) remained out of practice, though Harbaugh said Ricard could return to practice this week.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) was limited Wednesday.