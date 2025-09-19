 Skip navigation
Nnamdi Madubuike, Kyle Van Noy remain out of practice

  
Published September 19, 2025 04:53 PM

The Ravens have an extra day this week, which could help some of their injured players get back in time to play on Monday night.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) did not practice for a second consecutive day.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins (groin) returned to practice on Friday with limited participation, and running back Rasheen Ali (concussion) had full participation after being limited on Thursday.

Tight end Isaiah Likely, who has not played yet this season, remained limited as he works his way back from foot surgery. He has had three consecutive limited practices.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) was a full participant again.