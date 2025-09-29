 Skip navigation
Nnamdi Madubuike will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury

  
Published September 29, 2025 02:46 PM

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh delivered an update on defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike’s health on Monday and it was not a positive one.

Harbaugh said at his press conference that the neck injury that landed Madubuike on injured reserve last week will keep him out for the rest of the 2025 season. When asked if there’s a chance that the injury could end Madubuike’s career, Harbaugh said that was something for Madubuike to answer.

“Those are questions that would be best answered by him,” Harbaugh said.

Madubuike was a 2020 third-round pick and he signed a four-year extension with the team in 2024. He had 43 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble last season and had two sacks in his two appearances this year.